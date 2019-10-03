The UAF cancelled dealers bought tickets for the match of Euro 2020, Ukraine – Portugal
The day before the sale came a new batch of tickets for the match of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Ukraine and Portugal, informs the official website of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF).
In the framework of the Fair Play ticket was decided in future to increase the number of parties selling tickets, which will simplify the procedure for their control and minimizes the chance of redemption tickets Resellers, the report said.
In particular, 2748 tickets after the sale of the first batch of tickets were voided, they were bought from dealers. Tickets are available again on the website ticketsbox.com.
Previously, the UAF called on fans not to buy tickets for the matches of the national team of Ukraine on third-party sites.
Recall, the match with Portugal will be held October 14 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kiev, beginning at 21:45.