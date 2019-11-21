The UAF has punished “the Dynamo” for racism of fans in the match with “Shakhtar” (updated)
Today, the Control and disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) held its regular meeting.
In particular, it was considered a racist incident that happened in the match of the 14th round of the Favbet League between “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo”.
Recall that in one episode the judge has fixed infringement of rules from the captain of “miners” Tyson, what the player did not agree. It responded to the fans of the capital club and began to make sounds like monkeys screaming.
Under “sight” ultras “Dynamo” came as compatriot taison, Dentinho.
KDK UAF having considered the circumstances of the case rendered its verdict: for racist shouts to the players of “Shakhtar” Dentinho and Tyson, Kiev will pay a fine in the amount of 500 thousand hryvnias, and also will play one home match without spectators, the official website of the Committee.
Note that the next home match “Dinamo” will play on Sunday against the “Mariupol” in the framework of the 15th round of the Premier League.
Earlier, the UAF, the FTC issued a decision and Tyson for his obscene gesture towards fans of Dynamo, disqualifiziert the Shakhtar player on 1 match, plus 2 games probation.
Update. Secretary of the CDC of the UAF Igor Grishchenko has explained that “disqualification of Kiev does not apply to the next home match “Dynamo” with “Mariupol”, because the club must formally receive the decision and have the right to appeal” – quoted by the sports functionary FootballHub.