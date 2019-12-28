The UAF KDK has fined “Dynamo” for the behavior of fans

КДК УАФ оштрафовал "Динамо" за поведение болельщиков

The FTC Ukrainian Association football (UAF) fined “Dynamo” and “the Gum” for improper conduct of fans at the match of the 18th round of the championship of Ukraine (1:0), reported on the official website of the UAF.

According to the sentence, “Dinamo” is to pay 300 thousand hryvnias of a penalty.

Chernigov club it costs 3 times less – 100 thousand hryvnia. But “gum” is also punished by closing the fan sector in a single home match.

In the standings of the Premier League “Dynamo” goes on the second line, and “Desna” – in fourth place.

