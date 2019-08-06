The UAF suspended six referees and one player for the organization of contractual matches
The UAF
A meeting of the Control and disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF), which considered the case at the request of the Committee for ethics and fair play.
The result of the UAF, the FTC adopted a decision on the disqualification of six referees and one player for the organization of match-fixing, reported on the official website of the Association.
Referees Victor aranowski, Vyacheslav Molotoko and the observer arbitration Yuri Burenko suspended from any activity related to football, for 5 years.
Referee Yuri Vishnevsky and Alexander Raichev football player suspended for two years, judge Dmitry Denisyuk, Dmitry Smiles – for one year.
All these persons applied a conventional penalty of exclusion from any activity associated with football for a period of two years.
We will remind that from-for participation in contractual matches PFK “Sumy” in April was stripped of professional status, as club President Dr. Kozar and a number of players have received a lifetime disqualification.