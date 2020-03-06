The UEFA President admitted to be sympathetic to Manchester city
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, founder commented on the exclusion of Manchester city from European competition for two years because of violation of rules of financial fair play.
Manchester city – our asset as other clubs, I respect them. Don’t want to say that now the League do not like “Syria”.
They like us, it’s our club. But this whole process is a separate thing in which I do not interfere.
I can’t comment on the situation with the dismissal of Manchester city or any other occasion for two reasons.
First, I know nothing about it. Second, the President does not have the right to comment on it, this is an independent body. So I can not say anything else.
We with anybody do not struggle. We are professionally defend our position. I don’t like what we’re talking about Manchester city. We were punished from five to ten clubs per season. This is the usual procedure. Let’s see,” – quoted Ceferin isport.ua.
