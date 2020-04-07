The UEFA President said that while all hands “Liverpool” will get your trophy”
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, founder is confident that Liverpool this season, for the first time in its history, will win the title of champion of the English Premier League.
Despite the fact that the Premier League is suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus, sports officials believes that in any event the team of jürgen Klopp will win the long awaited title.
“I don’t see the option that Liverpool FC will not get the title. If the Premier League will resume, they’ll probably win the championship. Theoretically it is not solved, but in fact Liverpool for a step up from the championship”, – quotes Ceferin Ekipa24.
“I see no scenario in which Liverpool would not be a champion. I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in front of empty stands or some talks in classrooms, but I believe that they will somehow get the title,” says the Slovenian.
Earlier Ceferin, founder announced that the football season in Europe will lose relevance if it does not resume by the end of June.
Recall to Liverpool for the official registration of the title just type in the remaining 9 games 6 points.