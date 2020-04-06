The UFC 249 can spend on an Indian reservation in the United States
The UFC 249 can spend in one of the Indian reservations on the West coast of the United States, according to ESPN.
It is noted that such a decision can be explained by the fact that there are no rules of the Athletic Commission of the state, which now prohibit conduct sports events in the United States.
Let us not forget that the UFC 249 planned to hold on April 18 in Nevada, but because of the coronavirus, he was transferred to new York Brooklyn. But it suffered the same fate.
The main event of the tournament was to be the battle between the champion of promotion in the lightweight division, Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (28-0) and American Tony Ferguson (25-3), but Habib because of the impossibility of departure from Russia on it will not perform.
The organizers are looking for a replacement for the Russian.