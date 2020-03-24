The UFC decided on the venue of the fight Nurmagomedov – Ferguson
March 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
The champion of UFC in lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA, 12-0 UFC) will fight against the American Tony Ferguson (25-3 MMA, 15-1 UFC) at the scheduled time, said the President of promotion Dana white.
The fight was held in Brooklyn on April 18, but because of the coronavirus pandemic of all public events in the state new York was canceled.
However, white found a new place for the tournament UFC 249, the main event will be the fight Nurmagomedov – Ferguson, but the event will be held without spectators.
“I know where it is, but not yet ready to say. There will be no fans. This is a closed event”, – quotes the words of white MMAJunkie.