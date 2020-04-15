The UFC intends to hold a tournament may 9
Dana White
The strongest organization in mixed martial arts (MMA) – UFC plans to return to activity in the first half of may and to hold a tournament of the 9th day of the month, according to MMA Junkie.
Recall a few days ago was canceled UFC 249, which was to be held on April 18. In addition, the head of the organization Dana white canceled and all the subsequent events of the organization.
It is emphasized that white will attempt to migrate to the new date of the failed matches of the tournament where the main event will be the battle between Americans Justin Geydzhi (23 fights, 21 wins and 2 losses) and Tony Ferguson (28 fights, 25 wins and 3 losses).
However, it is noted that as it was canceled in the end, UFC 249, the location where the new tournament was not called.
It is likely it will be Florida, where previously allowed to hold the tournament the world’s largest wrestling League, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).