The UK government announced a new incident with a tanker off the coast of Iran (PHOTO)

The media reported a new incident off the coast of Iran. As reported by CNN, citing a source in the Pentagon said that on Wednesday five ships of the Islamic revolution guards Corps (IRGC) tried to detain the British tanker British Heritage when he followed through the Strait of Hormuz. But the British ship HMS Montrose, which was accompanied by the tanker, shut it off from the Iranian ships, sent them on their side guns and “verbally warned” about the possible consequences, then the guard retreated.

The us military is watching the situation from the plane, which flew over the Strait. The UK government has confirmed information about the incident, but said that the Iranian ships were not five but three. In London also said they consider Iran’s actions as contrary to international law.

In Iran information about the operation, deny the press service of the IRGC said that in the last 24 hours of clashes with foreign vessels, including British ships, not fixed. The Iranian foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that no arrests British tanker was not, and the statements of the British side is aimed at escalation of tension.

However, the message on incident has already caused serious international response. “The situation is very alarming and we see that, in fact, the risks of a direct confrontation for the last time it got so bad that to predict the further development more difficult,” – commented on the incident, Deputy foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview to “Kommersant”. However, avoiding arguments about whether or not Iran tried to seize British tanker, the diplomat recalled the previous incident in Gibraltar when Britain “took essentially the action which does not fit the demands not just of international law but of domestic law of the EU.”

The true culprit of the deterioration, according to Moscow, is not even London, and Washington. “Unfortunately, there are all prerequisites established by Washington, that this crisis is worsening continued. Now it is necessary that all parties showed the political will, responsibility and avoid a situation where development can buy out of control,” – said Ryabkov. Foreign Ministry spokesman China Geng Shuang also urged participants of incident to show restraint and asked him to prevent the escalation of the conflict “for peace and stability in the region.”

It is not excluded that Teheran has tried to fulfill its promise to detain a British ship, if the UK authorities will not let the tanker Grace 1, arrested on 4 July in Gibraltar. About the need for such measures previously stated, the Secretary of the Iranian expediency Council Mohsen Rezai. Then chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo said that Grace 1 allegedly carrying crude oil to refineries “Baniyas” in the province of Tartus in the North-West of Syria in circumvention of the sanctions. And in March, Reuters reported that Grace 1 was one of the tankers, in violation of the sanctions involved in the Iranian shipping fuel in Singapore and China.

In turn, RIA “Novosti” with reference to Iranian news Agency Mehr reported that the tanker Grace 1 allegedly belongs to Russian company Russian Titan Shipping Line. The Agency did not specify the source of his information. Official confirmation of this.

The situation around Iran escalated after 13 June 2019 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by Britain and Saudi Arabia, while Tehran rejected the accusations. June 20, Iran’s armed forces shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy, then the US, according to the statements of President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran.

According to the American leader, for 10 minutes prior to this operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran. However, after that, trump said that the United States will give a powerful answer to the point of destroying any attack from Iran.