The UK government has given the green light to the resumption of the English Premier League in June
Yesterday the Minister of culture of great Britain Oliver Dowden held a meeting with the leadership of the Football Association (FA), English Premier League and English football League (EFL holds the championship in three divisions: the championship, League 1 and League 2).
Following the meeting, it was decided to allow the resumption of the competition in June.
“We all agreed that the championship will resume only if it is safe. The health and welfare of players, coaches and staff in the first place.
Now the football authorities must agree on and finalize the details of their plans to restart the season. Government and medical experts will help guide League”, – quotes Dowden BBC Sport.
The Minister also said that plans for restart of the season should include increasing access fans to watch live broadcasts of matches.
The next meeting of the clubs in the Premier League to be held on Monday. Season the EPL can be renewed on June 12, but against this date are the club coaches. Managers are asking for more time to prepare for the resumption of the championship.
In particular, the mentor of Brighton Graham Potter, the team which in may the third player passed test positive for coronavirus, wary of returning to the games in June.
“This is an extremely difficult situation. We are in uncharted territory, so there are concerns. We got out of control. The situation is not fully resolved,” he expressed fear coach “seagulls”.
Recall that in the championship with a big advantage leading Liverpool, which is 25 points ahead of the national champion the last two seasons, Manchester city.