The UK government made a statement about a racist scandal in the EPL

The UK government made a statement about a racist scandal, which occurred during a match of the 18th round of the English Premier League “Tottenham” – “Chelsea” (0:2).
Recall that in the second half, the German ‘ defender Antonio rüdiger was subjected to racist abuse from the fans, “spurs”, which portrayed the monkey gestures.
“Any form of racism has no place in football or anywhere else. We should counter this disgusting behavior. It is obvious that the football authorities, much remains to be done to address this problem. We are ready to work with them in order to eradicate it”, -quotes the representative of the British government and the BBC.
“The football Association of England, the Premier League and championship have stepped up their efforts, but we expect that they will continue to give this issue priority and consult with both players and fans. We will be watching to see how the football authorities implement their plans for the season.
We will continue to work with the football authorities on this issue, including the Association of professional football players. We do not exclude that, if necessary, will take more serious steps,” the statement says.
Representatives of Tottenham together with the police have started investigation into the incident.