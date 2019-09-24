The UK Supreme court has recognized illegal the decision of Boris Johnson to suspend the work of Parliament (PHOTO)

The UK Supreme court invalidated the suspension of Parliament, initiated by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. This is the BBC. This decision came all of the 11 judges participating in the consideration of the case, in fact, recognized Johnson guilty of abuse of power.

According to the Chairman of the Supreme court Brands Hale, suspension of Parliament for a period of five weeks was made in exceptional circumstances. And the Parliament was deprived of the opportunity to fulfill their oversight responsibilities over the Executive power. Thus, the decision of Boris Johnson to recommend to the Queen of Britain to suspend the work of Parliament was unlawful. In the resolution the Supreme court underlined that the British parliamentarians have the right to assemble as quickly as possible. The speaker of the house of Commons John bercow supported this decision and stated that he intends to urgently consult with party leaders.

Johnson himself claimed that he went on suspension to explain the new policy of his government. His critics believe that Johnson intends to prevent the deputies to carefully consider its plans about the Brexit. The labour party and the Scottish national party has called on Boris Johnson to resign.

In late August, Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the work of Parliament until mid-October, leaving virtually no MPs time to discuss the deal with Brussels before the British exit from the EU, scheduled for October 31. According to the plan of Johnson, work of the Parliament will be frozen until October 14 – the date when the deputies will have to play Queen.

The Prime Minister denies that this step is associated with the desire to take Britain out of the EU without a deal. According to him, parliamentarians will be “ample time” to discuss Brexit both before and after the decisive Brussels summit of EU leaders on October 17. However, the speaker of the house of Commons John bercow expressed indignation at the actions of Johnson, and in the capital and other cities of Britain held a protest against the actions of the Prime Minister.

In London, protests were held near the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing street. One of the protesters came back in a mask of Boris Johnson, holding a shovel, and found the grave with the inscription “Rest in peace, British democracy”. Outside Parliament, demonstrators blocked the road, demanding to “stop the coup”, holding placards against Boris Johnson and sang “No one voted for Boris” (“no One voted for Boris”).

On the Parliament website also has a petition with a demand not to allow the interruption of the Parliament, which during the day was signed by more than half a million people. In addition, before going into “vacation” a law was passed that obliges the government to ask the EU for a continuance Brexit for 3 months (until 31 January 2020), if London and Brussels reach a deal on the terms of future cooperation by 19 October.