The UK wants to leave the EU with a trade, but is also ready for ‘tough’ Brexit, said Boris Johnson (PHOTO)

The British government would like to have the Kingdom left the European Union, concluding with the Brussels new deal on the conditions for further cooperation. However, London is ready to “hard” Brexit – without any transaction. On Thursday said the new Prime Minister, “Boris Johnson , speaking for the first time before members of the house of Commons of the British Parliament as head of government.

“I’d prefer we left the EU with a trade, I would love to do that, Johnson said, quoted by TASS. I believe that this is possible even at this late stage, and I will work hard to achieve this, however, some points need clarifying. The agreement on the release of [the UK from the European Union] reached by my predecessor [Teresa may], it was three times rejected by this house. His terms are not acceptable to this Parliament and this country.”

According to Johnson, London will begin “vigorous and decisive” talks with Brussels “as soon as will be ready” in the European Union. But at the same time would be greatly strengthened, preparing for the possibility of a “hard” Brexit, which provides for a British exit from the EU with a minimum of agreements and a return to the trade rules of the WTO. Preparation for such a scenario will meet Michael Gove, has received the post of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in the Cabinet of Johnson. In fact the owner of this largely formal position performs the role of Minister for special assignments.

“I hope that the EU will be ready [to start negotiations] and will reconsider its current position, according to which the EU refused to make any changes to the text of the agreement on Brexit. However, if this is ready they will be, then we have to leave the EU without agreement in accordance with article 50 [of the Lisbon Treaty on European Union], – noted the head of government. – United Kingdom ready for such a situation is better than many believe. But we are still not ready for it so as it should be.”

Johnson promised to intensify negotiations on the conclusion of new trade agreements between the UK and other countries, to work out a new tax regime that will attract investment and to prepare a package of economic measures to support British business. In addition, he stated that his government will invest additional funds in the development of transport infrastructure, education and health, as well as increase the number of police officers by 20 thousand people.

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. However, the deputies of the house of Commons of the British Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the terms Brexit made between Brussels and the government of Theresa may. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the date Brexit first in April-may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse. Johnson, victorious in the struggle for the post of new leader of the conservatives, and on Wednesday entered the office of the Prime Minister, promises to conclude with the EU a new agreement on the terms Brexit or exercise out of the EU at the hard scenario – without any agreement with the EU.