The UK will be sent to the Persian Gulf destroyer after the incident with the tanker (PHOTO)

Britain decided to send in the Arabian Gulf, the destroyer HMS Duncan, due to the escalation of tension in the region, reports TASS with reference to the channel Sky News.

According to the TV channel in the coming days, the destroyer, recently completed its participation in naval exercises in the Black sea, will be put forward in the Persian Gulf, where is the frigate HMS Montrose.

Duncan will replace Montrose, which serve for the passage of planned maintenance and crew change, notes Reuters.

On Wednesday, the television channel CNN, citing sources in the American administration said that five boats, which could belong to the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (the IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian armed forces), tried to stop the British tanker British Heritage in the Strait of Hormuz.

British ship HMS Montrose, which was accompanied by the tanker, shut it off from the Iranian ships, sent them on their side guns and “verbally warned” about the possible consequences, then the guard retreated.

The UK government has confirmed information about the incident, but said that the Iranian ships were not five but three. In London also said they consider Iran’s actions as contrary to international law.

The head of the British Ministry of defence penny Mordaunt said about the concerns of the British side by the actions of Iran and called on Tehran to take steps that would reduce tensions in the region of the Persian

The us military is watching the situation from the plane, which flew over the Strait.

In Iran information about the operation, deny the press service of the IRGC said that in the last 24 hours of clashes with foreign vessels, including British ships, not fixed. The Iranian foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that no arrests British tanker was not, and the statements of the British side is aimed at escalation of tension.

It is not excluded that Teheran has tried to fulfill its promise to detain a British ship, if the UK authorities will not let the tanker Grace 1, arrested on 4 July in Gibraltar. About the need for such measures previously stated, the Secretary of the Iranian expediency Council Mohsen Rezai. Then chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo said that Grace 1 allegedly carrying crude oil to refineries “Baniyas” in the province of Tartus in the North-West of Syria in circumvention of the sanctions. And in March, Reuters reported that Grace 1 was one of the tankers, in violation of the sanctions involved in the Iranian shipping fuel in Singapore and China.

The United States after the incident, announced the intention to form an international coalition to escort merchant ships in the Persian Gulf in connection with the situation around Iran. This was stated on Thursday launched by President Donald trump on a post of the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) of the armed forces (AF) of the U.S. General mark Milly.

The Central command of the US Armed forces (CENTCOM) in a statement pointed out that the situation around Iran requires “international decisions”. “The world economy depends on free flow of trade, and all countries have an obligation to protect and preserve this cornerstone of global prosperity,” – said in CENTCOM, in the area of operational responsibility which includes primarily the middle East and Central Asia.