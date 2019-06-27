The Ukraine national beach soccer beat Spain in the European games and qualified for the semi-finals

| June 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Сборная Украины по пляжному футболу обыграла Испанию на Европейских играх и досрочно вышла в полуфинал

The Ukraine national beach soccer won a second victory at the II European games, which take place in the capital of Belarus.

In the second match of the group stage the Ukrainian team defeated the team of Spain 6:4.

Thanks to this victory the national team of Ukraine headed by the group B.

In the other match in the group Italy with the score 4:2 defeated Russia.

Сборная Украины по пляжному футболу обыграла Испанию на Европейских играх и досрочно вышла в полуфинал

Note that the victory of Ukraine deprived Russia of chances of an exit in the playoffs of the European games.

Recall that in the first round of the national team of Ukraine beat Italy (4:4, 4:3 on penalties).

Today Ukrainians will play the last match of the group stage. At 15:30 our team will meet with unmotivated Russia.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.