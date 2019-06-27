The Ukraine national beach soccer beat Spain in the European games and qualified for the semi-finals
The Ukraine national beach soccer won a second victory at the II European games, which take place in the capital of Belarus.
In the second match of the group stage the Ukrainian team defeated the team of Spain 6:4.
Thanks to this victory the national team of Ukraine headed by the group B.
In the other match in the group Italy with the score 4:2 defeated Russia.
Note that the victory of Ukraine deprived Russia of chances of an exit in the playoffs of the European games.
Recall that in the first round of the national team of Ukraine beat Italy (4:4, 4:3 on penalties).
Today Ukrainians will play the last match of the group stage. At 15:30 our team will meet with unmotivated Russia.