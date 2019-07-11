The Ukraine national team in basketball – a silver medal of the Universiade
Thursday, July 11, in Naples (Italy) hosted the final match of the basketball tournament among men, which in the fight for the gold medal was contested between national teams of Ukraine and USA.
Americans have reached a decisive match, not losing a single match in the tournament. In one of them “shtatniki”, the team which are based on “Clemson tigers” — team first division of the national collegiate athletic Association (NCAA), beat just our team (in the group of Americans with a minimum advantage has overcome the wards of Vitaly Stepanovski — 58:57).
It is noteworthy that earlier student team of Ukraine only once, in 2005, made it to the finals of the Universiade, and then, 14 years ago, our boys just lost to team USA — 70:85. And now the Ukrainians had a chance to get even for the defeat…
“Yellow-Blues” started very quickly after taking the lead 6:0, only in starting interval of all positive for our team over. “Shtatniki” seized the initiative, defeating the wards of Vitaly Stepanovski in the first two quarters and going into halftime with a lead of 25 points. To eliminate such a large backlog of our guys failed in the end, the defeat— 63:85 (15:28, 8:20, 18:16, 22:21).
The most productive player in the composition of the winners was John Newman III scored 20 points, and our team the best was Sergei Pavlov, the asset is 15 scores.
Thus, the silver won by our basketball players, became the sixth medal included Ukrainian athletes at the Universiade. The assets of the “yellow-blue” one gold Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk in the long jump, two silver — basketball and hammer thrower Sergei Reedy, and three “bronze” — the judoist Anna Articulo (70 kg) from Taekwondo Denys Voronovsky (80 kg) and his colleagues Irina Romadanova (to 49 kg).
