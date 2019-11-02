The Ukrainian army is conducting firing exercises with the use of ‘Beech’ and s-300 near the Crimea (PHOTO)

On the military polygon “Yagorlyk” in Kherson region bordering with the Crimea annexed by Russia, Ukrainian military carried out a live firing anti-aircraft missile complexes large range. It is reported by the command of the Air forces of Armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) on his page in Facebook.

According to military, the exercise involved units of antiaircraft missile troops from different regions of Ukraine. “The first day of shooting on the range “Yagorlyk” in the Kherson region the missile had more than 20 launches of s-300PT, S-300В1, Buk M1, s-125-2Д1 for air, ground, surface and electronic purposes”, – is spoken in the message.

Ukrainian military said that in the course of firing all conditional purposes were destroyed. Tactical exercises on the ground “Yagorlyk” will be held from 31 October to 4 November. At this time, is closed air and water space in the adjacent areas of the Black sea.

Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday that any military maneuvers near Russian territory, including Kiev announced a the present teachings, a matter of concern.

In February at the site “Yagorlyk” military tested an anti-aircraft missile complexes of air defence, writes “Crimea.Realities”.

Live firing anti-aircraft missile systems and other weapons on the ground “Yagorlyk” in the Kherson region held in 2016. The only training ground “Chauda”, which was used in Ukraine for these purposes, remained in the annexed to Russia the Crimea.

Then, in 2016, Moscow gave Kiev a note in which he threatened to shoot down a Ukrainian missile, if they will present a danger. This was confirmed by press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov.

We add that the use of anti-aircraft systems, long-range in the Northern black sea region have often led to terrible tragedies. 17 July 2014 in Donetsk region of Ukraine crashed airliner Boeing 777-200 Malaysia Airlines. The plane carried out flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The wreckage of the aircraft fell on the territory where fighting with Pro-Russian armed groups fighting under the flags of the DNI and LC.

In the crash killed 298 people – citizens in almost two dozen States. According to the international investigation team, the plane was shot down by a missile SAM “Buk”, which belonged to the 53rd anti-aircraft brigade of the armed forces. “Buk” were secretly brought into the territory of Ukraine to reinforce defense of the Pro-Russian militias, experts say. However, investigators have no claim to the Ukrainian authorities.

Another crash occurred on 4 October 2001. Tu-154 of airline “Siberia” carried out planned flight on a route tel Aviv – Novosibirsk, but after 1 hour and 45 minutes after takeoff crashed in the Black sea. All on Board were 78 people (66 passengers and 12 crew members) died. 51 killed had Israeli citizenship.

According to the conclusion of the Interstate aviation Committee (IAC), the plane was unintentionally shot down at an altitude of 11 thousand meters anti-aircraft missile complex s-200, the running of the 96th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the air defense of Ukraine in the course held on the territory of the test site BSF (Crimean Peninsula) of the Russian-Ukrainian military exercises, wrote about “the New newspaper”.