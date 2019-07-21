The Ukrainian athlete with the record won the fourth “gold” the European championship (video)
19-year-old Artem Konovalenko won the gold medal in the triple jump at the European Championships U-20, which took place in the Swedish Boras.
A native of Donetsk oblast showed the best result in the fourth attempt, jumping 16,50 meters, which is a personal record for Artem. By the way, this is the best result in the season is among the athletes to Europeans 20 years earlier this was the jump of our compatriot at 16,30 meters at the tournament in Romania.
Artem Konovalenko wins Ukraine’s fourth gold medal of #Boras2019 in the triple jump. pic.twitter.com/5PbZhFR4Z0
— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) 21 Jul 2019
Second place went to Belarusian mark majaco (16,22 m), third was Andreas Pantazis from Greece (of 16.08 m) — for both athletes this is the best personal results.
Thus, at the European championship Ukrainian athletes won six medals (4 gold and 2 silver) and finished fourth in the team standings. The best result was shown by athletes from the UK — 15 medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze), the second place is Italy (5+3+3), the third — the Netherlands (4+5+1).
