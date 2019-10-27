The Ukrainian beauty was recognized as the best young athlete of Europe (photos, video)
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslav Maguchy won in the category “Rising star” during the ceremony of awarding the best athletes of Europe EA Golden Tracks, which was held in the Estonian capital Tallinn.
In 2019, 18-year-old beauty from the Dnieper won “gold” in the championship of Europe U-20. And at the world championship in Doha among adults, Ukrainian sensationally overcame the bar at a height of 204 cm and with a personal record extracted “silver”, becoming the youngest medalist of the world Cup-2019.
By the way, Yaroslava jump at the world Cup in Doha shocked even the Olympic champion in Rio in the high jump Spaniard Ruth beitia.
“I am very happy to become a winner in the nomination. I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout the season, and especially coach Tatiana Stepanova and my family. It’s a great motivation to work harder and to achieve the goal”, — said Yaroslav Maguchy after receiving the award.
Note that the top three finalists among men came as the Ukrainian javelin thrower Michael Cohan, which in 2019 won the European championship U20 Junior record on the continent, and later took fifth place at the world championship.
