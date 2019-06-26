The Ukrainian delegation left the PACE after the confirmation of the authority of Russia (PHOTO)

The delegation of Ukraine left the session hall of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) after the meeting rejected the amendments of Kiev, and confirmed the authority of Russia in the framework of this organization in full, RBC.

Half an hour before the start of voting on the issue, the head of the Russian delegation Peter Tolstoy said that if the members of the Assembly adopted by resolution at least one of limiting Moscow amendments, the hall left the Russian delegation.

Earlier, the Assembly considered a resolution which allows Russia to return to work within the PACE framework and adopted it without amendments.

One of the left PACE the Ukrainian delegates, Alexey Goncharenko, has threatened the Russian delegates “the dock in the Hague” and other consequences, reports TASS. And the head of the Ukrainian delegation Volodymyr Ariev later wrote on his page in Facebook that the question of the further presence of Ukraine in PACE will decide the new composition of Parliament elected in the upcoming July 21 special election.

Supporters of Russia’s return to work in PACE during the debate said that if Russia leaves the Council of Europe, international human rights organizations will be hard to defend the rights of Russians. Several dozen representatives challenged the credentials of the Russian delegation to PACE. They were deputies from Ukraine, great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia.

The Deputy head of the Russian delegation to PACE Sergei Kislyak also said that Russia will again start paying dues to the organization. The size of tranches and the timing of their implementation will determine the Ministry of Finance. The debt of Russia to the Council of Europe is 75 million euros.

Russia is back in PACE to “keep the unity”

The parliamentary Assembly is an Advisory body of the Council of Europe, composed of representatives of the parliaments of all member States. Objectives of the work of the Council of Europe is to promote cooperation between its members in the areas of legal standards, human rights, democratic development and cultural cooperation.

The parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe holds four sessions per year and adopts resolutions and recommendations on the basis of the reports prepared by the deputies.

The delegation of each country in PACE form the parliaments of the member States. Five largest States, including Russia, represented in the PACE 18 members minimum representation of two members from the state.

The question of whether Russia can continue to work at PACE, rose in 2014 after joining Russia Ukrainian Crimea, which was received by the international community as an act of aggression by Moscow. In April 2014 Russia was deprived of the right to vote, to participate in observation missions, to be part of the governing bodies of the PACE, to participate in the election of the Secretary General, judges of the ECHR and the high Commissioner for human rights.

In 2015, the PACE has twice considered the question of the restoration of Russian delegation’s credentials, but then the sanctions became tougher. In response, the Russian delegation said the refusal to work under such conditions, and in 2016-2018 did not request confirmation of their authority.

The condition for his return to work at the PACE Moscow called the restoration of all powers, and amendments to regulations that do not allow to continue to infringe on the rights of national delegations. In 2017 Moscow in connection with this situation has suspended payment of contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe.

October 10, 2018, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has said that Russia’s right to representation in statutory bodies of the COE (Committee of Ministers and the parliamentary Assembly) can be suspended from June 2019 for the systematic non-payment of membership dues. In response, the Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will withdraw from the CE, if the opponents in the composition of this organization will insist on the exclusion of Moscow.

In April Jagland said that the RF output of the PACE can be a “shock for Europe” , which will be a “new dividing line”, and called for the return of the Russian delegation to the Council. The delegates of the PACE adopted a resolution on the role and mission of the Assembly, which spoke of the need to preserve Russia in the Council of Europe (COE), called for Moscow to appoint a delegation to the PACE and to pay contributions to the budget of the COE.

On the night of June 25, PACE adopted a resolution allowing Russia to participate in the June session of the Assembly. The document was supported by 118 MPs, 62 voted against and 10 abstained. As stated in the resolution, PACE sanctions against Russian delegation after the reunification of the Crimea with Russia and the subsequent decision on termination of participation in the activities of the Assembly have led to discord within the organization, and the failure of payment of contribution to the budget crisis of the organization. In response, the Russian side demanded to change the rules and to avoid infringing on the rights of national delegations, as in the state Duma said back in January of this year.