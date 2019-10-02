The Ukrainian delegation signed ‘formula Steinmeier on the meeting in Minsk (PHOTO)

The Ukrainian delegation signed on Tuesday the “formula Steinmeier” at the next meeting of the Contact group on settlement in the East of Ukraine, reports TASS with reference to sources close to the talks in Minsk.

According to the source, signatures under the document were put also by the representatives of the republics of Donbass, Russia and the OSCE.

“All the parties signed a letter addressed to OSCE with the notification that each party supports the formula and its implementation,” said these sources.

Foreign Minister DND Natalia Nikonorova has confirmed the signing “of the formula Steinmeier” all members of the Contact group. He spoke to reporters after the meeting in the Belarusian capital.

“After another signal advisors “Norman Quartet” the Ukrainian side has signed the formula,” said Nikonorova.

“All participants of the meeting of the contact group, including representatives of the ORDO and ORLO, agreed on a “formula Steinmeier” for its implementation in Ukrainian legislation. Thus, the agreed order of entry into force of the law on the special status individual regions of Donetsk and Lugansk regions”, – said Plenipotentiary representative of Russia in the contact group Boris Gryzlov.

In addition, according to Gryzlov, the meeting agreed on a schedule of withdrawal of forces and means of the conflicting parties in settlements Petrovsky and Gold. “The beginning of the implementation of the chart breeding is scheduled for October 7,” he said.

Ukraine has agreed with the other parties in the negotiating process on conflict settlement in Donbass “formula Steinmeier,” but it has yet to be included in the new law on the special status of the region, said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing in Kiev.

Zelensky added that such a law is passed by the Parliament before the end of the year after discussion with the public. “The law on the special status of Donbass is valid till 31 Dec. There is a new law which will be drafted by the Parliament in close cooperation and after a public discussion with the public. And it will not be crossed no red line, and therefore we will not capitulate,” he said.

The President also noted that the issue of “formula Steinmeier” will be discussed at the planned summit in the Normandy format, noting that now obstacles for him there. “Today was eliminated obstacles for the summit of leaders “channel four” – he said, adding that the date will be known “soon”.

According to Zelensky, during last Tuesday’s meeting of the Contact group on conflict settlement in the Donbass, the participants of the meeting reached another compromise, agreeing on the dilution of forces and means in the area of settlements Petrovsky and gold. “Agreement was reached about the beginning of withdrawal of troops in Petrovsky and Gold,” – said the Ukrainian leader. However, according to him, the issue of release of detained persons is still at the stage of discussion.

He also confirmed the agreement on the early withdrawal of troops in the village of Petrovskoye in the Donetsk region and the city gold the Luhansk region.

Earlier on Tuesday the press-Secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that today’s meeting of the Contact group should clarify the position of Kiev against the “formula Steinmeier”.

“We have heard from Kiev different statements relative to the previous refusal. It was mentioned about a technical error and misunderstanding. So today, of course, everyone expects that there will be clear”, – said Peskov. However, he emphasized that the possible refusal of the Kiev authorities to sign a “formula Steinmeier” will significantly slow down the whole negotiation process on the settlement in Ukraine.

Breeding forces in the Gold and Petrovsky in the Donbas will start on 7 October, said the special representative of the OSCE in the Trilateral contact group (TAG) for Ukraine Martin Sajdik. “The trilateral contact group was able to identify a specific date – October 7 – for the resumption of the breeding of forces and means in areas of gold and of Peter,” said Sidik reporters on Tuesday in Minsk.

According to him, the move and the signing of the “formula Steinmeier” made on demand “channel four”. “I hope this TAG helps continue in the channel format”, – said Sajdik. He also called for informing students of the Donbas schools about safety rules in combat.

According to the OSCE special representative, his call is linked with the recent case of wounds in the Donbass five children in a grenade explosion. “What happened is completely unacceptable. Realizing its responsibility before the population, the parties must take strong measures to ensure security,” he said.

Trying to find a way out of a situation with blocking of Kiev of the law on granting the Donbass region on a permanent basis special status as foreseen in the Minsk agreements, the former foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2015 has proposed a special procedure for its entry into force. He suggests that the special status of this region of Ukraine will be provided on the day of holding of early elections on a temporary basis. On a regular basis it will start to act only after the publication of the report of the OSCE ODIHR confirming the legitimacy of the voting results.

The idea was approved at the meeting, “Norman four” in Paris October 2, 2015 and received since then, the name “formula Steinmeier”.

However, Kiev was to put additional condition of its consent for its implementation. Only after the inauguration of the new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian authorities have agreed to revisit the issue.

It was assumed that “formula Steinmeier” will be endorsed at the previous meeting on September 18. But at the last moment, the Ukrainian delegation refused agreed in advance positions, forcing the rest of the negotiators to doubt the readiness of Kiev to coordinate the legal and actual recognition of special status, as required by the Minsk agreement.