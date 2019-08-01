The Ukrainian Director has begun work on a film about Chernobyl
New film by Ukrainian Director Miroslav Slaboshpytsky The Anthropocene is conceived as an epic ecological Thriller, it is planned to nominate for the award “Oscar”.
Ukrainian film Director Miroslav slaboshpitsky has begun work on a feature film about the Chernobyl zone, its name – The Anthropocene. Presentation of the project took place on 27 July in Kyiv.
Slaboshpitsky started to shoot professionally in the exclusion zone in 1997 for the TV channel UT-2. In 2012, his short film “Nuclear waste” received the award of the Locarno festival. In 2014, the Director began developing a feature-length remake of “Nuclear waste” called “Luxembourg”, but the project was stopped by the producer for reasons unknown.
The Director wrote a new script for the picture at the Chernobyl theme. The film will be an epic environmental drama, “space Odyssey” two dosimetrists in the area relocation of people, said at the presentation.
Slaboshpitsky said that The Anthropocene, which may be the most expensive movie of Ukrainian cinema at the same time has the smallest budget of all the paintings on which he now works. The project team announced plans to nominate the film for the award “Oscar” in the category “best foreign picture” and show it at the Cannes film festival.
According to the Director, The Anthropocene could be his last film made in Ukraine.
The producer of the film was Oleg Kokhan. According to him, the project is already 50% had funding from private American foundations, it is also expected that he will receive state support in Ukraine.
Slaboshpitsky received world-wide fame by clearing the film “the Tribe” on deaf teenagers, it premiered at the Cannes film festival in 2014.