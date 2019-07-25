The Ukrainian exports of agricultural products reached $10 billion
In the agriculture Ministry summed up the results of the first six months of 2019
Exports of agricultural products in January-June 2019 increased by 18.6% compared to the same period last year to 10.3 billion dollars.
This was stated by acting Minister of agrarian policy and food Olga Trofimova, reported July 24, the press service of the Ministry of agriculture, previously announced record deliveries of grain, bean and flour to foreign markets.
According to her, the foreign trade turnover of products of agroindustrial complex (AIC) reached 13.1 billion dollars, or 25.1% of the total foreign trade turnover of Ukraine.
“Ukraine continues to increase the export of agricultural products. Recent figures on exports for half a year to 10.3 billion dollars give reason to hope for a new export record in 2019. The most important factors of such findings are the volumes of export crops, and 44.2%, butter, 22.9 per cent and oilseeds – 6%”, – said Trofimova.