The Ukrainian exports of agricultural products reached $10 billion

| July 25, 2019 | Business | No Comments
Loading...

In the agriculture Ministry summed up the results of the first six months of 2019

Экспорт украинской аграрной продукции достиг отметки в $10 млрд

Exports of agricultural products in January-June 2019 increased by 18.6% compared to the same period last year to 10.3 billion dollars.

This was stated by acting Minister of agrarian policy and food Olga Trofimova, reported July 24, the press service of the Ministry of agriculture, previously announced record deliveries of grain, bean and flour to foreign markets.

According to her, the foreign trade turnover of products of agroindustrial complex (AIC) reached 13.1 billion dollars, or 25.1% of the total foreign trade turnover of Ukraine.

“Ukraine continues to increase the export of agricultural products. Recent figures on exports for half a year to 10.3 billion dollars give reason to hope for a new export record in 2019. The most important factors of such findings are the volumes of export crops, and 44.2%, butter, 22.9 per cent and oilseeds – 6%”, – said Trofimova.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.