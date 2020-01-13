The Ukrainian fighter has initiated a mass brawl at an international tournament (video)
January 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Hassan Zachariev (in blue tights)
At the annual international tournament on free-style wrestling of memory of the Turkish fighter, the champion of the world, Europe and Olympic games Yasar Dogu, which was held on the carpets “Olympic Sport Hall” in Istanbul, held a mass brawl, one of whose members was the Ukrainian athlete Hassan Zakariev.
The episode occurred in the semifinals weight category up to 79 kg, in which Ukrainians fought with Georgian Zurab Arbanassi.
During the fight Zakariev shrugged off the enemy, then from Georgians was followed by a kick to the face of Hassan.
Single fight has outgrown in mass – in the episode involved the coaches and other athletes.
Both athletes were disqualified.