The Ukrainian football Association has postponed the restart of the championship of Ukraine
Ukrainian Association football (UAF) moved the resumption of the season in the Ukrainian Premier League from may 30 to June 6, according to the Sport Arena.
The original decision to shift the date of resumption of the championship was made at the level of the UAF. Later he was accepted at the level of Premier League clubs.
Today the head of the sports medical Department Vyacheslav Popov in collaboration with the Federation, as well as UPL and PFL will discuss medical Protocol matches.
We will remind, on may, 12 clubs in the Premier League came out with the forced pause and began to be tested for the coronavirus. After that, they began the training process.
And today will host several friendly matches involving Ukrainian clubs.
So, the Vice-champion of Ukraine – “Dinamo” will hold the match against Lviv “movement”. The match will start at 14:00.
The match between them will play two club in the Premier League – “Alexandria” and “Vorskla”. In one confrontation, will meet a team from the Premier League and semifinalist of the Cup of Ukraine – “Lviv” and “Meany”, respectively.
Recall that after the “Dynamo”, “movement” will also play a friendly match against the champion – Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
Yesterday at a meeting of the Professional football League (PFL) was decided on the final stop of the season in the First and Second leagues. The President of PFL Sergei Makarov asked from the clubs to send in their suggestions concerning the solution of the question of exchange between the leagues.