The Ukrainian football Association held a Congress in Lviv in spite of the quarantine
The Ukrainian football Association on Sunday held XXIII Congress on “Arena Lviv” despite the quarantine.
On the website of the UAF stated that the Congress, which was attended by 92 delegates, was held in observance stipulated by the legislation of sanitary and anti-epidemic measures. But Lviv region still is on strict quarantine because of the high morbidity, and there is still prohibited mass events involving more than 10 people.
The Congress was attended by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleg Nemchinov. He posted on Facebook photos of the Congress and was criticized by head of the medical Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Mykhailo Radutsky.
He promised that he would bring this matter to the Prime Minister, and will also ask about this during the hour of questions to government in Parliament.
The main decision of the Congress was the extension of the contract with the head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko until the end of 2022.