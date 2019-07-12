The Ukrainian foreign Ministry called shameful the decision of Russia to make ‘the world Congress of Ukrainians’ to the list of undesirable organizations (PHOTOS)

The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that protests the decision of the Prosecutor General of Russia in regard to international non-governmental organization “the world Congress of Ukrainians” (Ukrainian World Congress). On Thursday the Russian Supervisory authority has recognized the organization threatens the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation and asked the justice Ministry to make it to the list of unwanted.

According to the Ukrainian foreign Ministry, the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General’s office “once again demonstrated the constancy of the repressive policy” of Russia, which aims “at the elimination of the public organizations of the Ukrainian minority” in the country, RBC reports.

The Ukrainian foreign Ministry acknowledged that the organization represents a threat to Moscow, but not for national security but for the inhabitants of the Kremlin. “The world Congress of Ukrainians will always be a threat to the Kremlin”, – stressed the foreign Ministry of Ukraine. The Ministry said that the objectives of the organization “support of Ukrainian identity, rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen and civilian victims of Russian military aggression against Ukraine,” educational programmes are outside Ukraine, as well as the preservation of national memory, including the victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933.

The Agency promised to take steps in response to the “this shameful decision of the state aggressor,” called on the international community to consider it as “another daring breach of fundamental human rights” and to increase diplomatic pressure on Russia.

“Ukrainian world Congress” was the second this year the organization recognized as undesirable in the Russian Federation. On June 27, the Prosecutor General admitted such Fund Free Russia Foundation (Free Russia) (Fund the “Free Russia”), created in 2014 by a group of Russian immigrants in Washington. In particular, its units operate on the territory of Ukraine and Georgia. “The world Congress of Ukrainians” has become the 17th organization to the list of undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Federal law “On measures of influence on persons involved in violations of fundamental rights and freedoms of the person, rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation” forbids creating and opening on the territory of the Russian Federation of structural subdivisions of such organizations, and the dissemination of their information materials. The status of junk also threatens NGO refuse to conduct operations with monetary funds or other assets with its credit and non-credit financial institutions. The banks will have to inform the Federal financial monitoring service.

Provides for administrative liability for participation in the activities of undesirable organizations in the form of fines up to 100 thousand rubles, as well as criminal liability with a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of 2 to 6 years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term up to 10 years, if the violations are systematic (more than two times per year) in nature, reports TASS.

“Ukrainian world Congress” was created in 1967. Initially, the organization was created called the World Congress of Free Ukrainians. Its founders were supporters of Andrew Miller – one of the founders of the banned in Russia organization of Ukrainian nationalists. Today “Ukrainian world Congress” is a Union of the Ukrainian diasporas in different countries. The headquarters of the organization is in Toronto (Canada).