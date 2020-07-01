The Ukrainian goalkeeper has entered the top 10 goalkeepers based on “dry” matches in the XXI century
Andriy Pyatov
The goalkeeper of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team Andriy Pyatov has entered the list of top 10 goalkeepers, who has played the most number of “dry” matches, since 2000, reports Give me Sport.
In this category 36-year-old Ukrainian was ranked pretty high in 7th place, beating such masters of the art goalie like Edwin van der SAR and Victor Valdes.
The pupil of the subject defended in his career 269 matches “zero”.
Pyatov continues to firmly retain the first number in Shakhtar and the national team. Is the probability that Andrew will be able to get ahead of Igor Akinfeev, who still defends the colours of CSKA, but completed their performances for the national team of Russia.
And the rating is headed by the Spaniard Iker Casillas behind which 439 “dry” fights.
It is likely that it will be able to circumvent at least the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, who is another year extended its relationship with Juventus.
Top 10 goalkeepers by quantity “dry” matches, since 2000.
- Iker Casillas – 439.
- Gianluigi Buffon – 420.
- Petr Cech – 391.
- Pepe Reina – 343.
- Manuel Neuer – 327.
- Igor Akinfeev – 316.
- ANDRIY PYATOV – 269.
- Edwin van der SAR – 266.
- Victor Valdes – 260.
- Michael Landreau – 253.