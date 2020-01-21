The Ukrainian got into the symbolic team of the round in Spanish Segunda

Vasyl Kravets

Ukrainian Vasili Kravets was in the symbolic team of the 24th round of the Spanish Segunda version de Marca.

20-year-old defender played 72 minutes in the match against Albacete and helped the Galician club to win the minimum victory with the score 1:0.

Recall Kravets on loan back in “Lugo” from “Leganés” in January 2020, previously a graduate of the Lviv football played for the club before moving to “Leganes”.

The player left the club for lack of playing time.

