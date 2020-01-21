The Ukrainian got into the symbolic team of the round in Spanish Segunda
January 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Vasyl Kravets
Ukrainian Vasili Kravets was in the symbolic team of the 24th round of the Spanish Segunda version de Marca.
20-year-old defender played 72 minutes in the match against Albacete and helped the Galician club to win the minimum victory with the score 1:0.
Recall Kravets on loan back in “Lugo” from “Leganés” in January 2020, previously a graduate of the Lviv football played for the club before moving to “Leganes”.
The player left the club for lack of playing time.