The Ukrainian has made a unique discovery in mathematics, thinking ‘challenge centuries’
34-year-old mathematician Marina Vyazovskaya from Kiev made a unique mathematical breakthrough — together with his team, the woman made a sensation in the world of science.
Vyazovskiy decided a mathematical equation that specifies how the placed in 8 – and 24-dimensional spaces for infinite number of points that are repelled from each other, says Shotam. Scientists around the world wrestled with her decision for 400 years, and Marina took only 2 years.
As reported by WoMo with reference to the edition of Quanta Magazine, this became known in March, after the publication of scientific articles. The mathematician studied the space of dimensions 8 and 24 (the latter in collaboration with other mathematicians).
Studied this problem with 1611. Johannes Kepler, a German mathematician, suggested that an ideal blow-balls in space — pyramidal ordering. So we see a display of oranges and other circular fruit in stores. It would seem, nothing complicated, but the solution appeared only in 1998, thanks to the American Thomas Hales, who proved the Kepler conjecture in three dimensions using mathematical arguments with complex computing machinery.
The Ukrainian Mariya Vyazovskiy published a scientific article in which was defined the missing function for the space of dimension 8. After a week, there is another scientific paper co-authored with Peter Carnicom, Henry Cohn and three other mathematicians, in which was discussed about the Leech lattice. Prior to that, Vyazovskiy worked on this task with two Ukrainian mathematicians — Andrey Bondarenko and Daniel Radchenko.
According to the Facts, Marina Vyazovskaya graduated from Kyiv natural science Lyceum No. 145 and the mechanics and mathematics faculty of Kiev national University named after Taras Shevchenko. In 2010 she defended her thesis at the Institute of mathematics of NAS of Ukraine on the theme “Inequalities for polynomials and rational functions and quadrature formulas on the sphere”, and in 2013 received the degree of doctor of natural Sciences at the University of Bonn, with a thesis “Modular functions and special cycles”.
In 2016 one of the most prestigious math awards in the world — “Award of Salem”, which
annually awarded to young mathematician for outstanding research results in the sphere of scientific interest of Raphael Salem, primarily the theory of Fourier series.
Now Vyazovskiy, together with his family lives in Berlin. Her husband’s in physics.