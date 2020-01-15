The Ukrainian head of the Moscow “Spartak-2”
Roman Pylypchuk
The new head coach of “Spartak-2” became the Roman Pilipchuk, reported on the official website of the Moscow club.
The contract with the 52-year-old expert is calculated until the end of next season.
“Spartak-2”, scoring 25 points in 25 games, is in the relegation zone of Germany, on 16-m a place in standings.
Recall, Pilipchuk was part of the coaching staff of “Spartak” from 2016 to 2018, as an assistant coach Massimo Carrera, and became the champion of Russia and winner of the super Cup.
In 2012/13 he coached FC Olimpik Donetsk.