The Ukrainian “Junior” won the Athens team Greece
Monday, October 14, the youth national team of Ukraine on football, which started poorly in the qualifying tournament of Euro-2021 (defeat against Finland at home — 0:2 and from Romania in away 0:3, and also winning at home in Malta with 4:0), at the stadium “Apostolos Nikolaidis” in Athens played a friendly game with their peers from Greece.
Match where the team of Ruslan rotan for various reasons, are unable to help the defensive player of the Bulls, a midfielder, associate and forward Supryaga, ended with the victory of our team — 2:0 (Shaparenko, 53, Rusin, 58).
Ukraine: Neshcheret (Kucheruk, 46), Cooper, Popov, Hemp, And Cheberko (Nazarenko, 59), Lebedenko, Alibekov (Kryskow, 66), Lednev (South Tsitaishvili, 59), Shaparenko, Caruana (Patient 46), Ruthenian (Kozhushko, 74).
Their next qualifying match for the European championship our juniors will hold on November 15 at the Arena Lviv against their peers from Denmark.
The position of teams in the 8th qualifying group for Euro 2021: 1. Finland — 7 points (3 matches); 2. Denmark — 6 (2); 3. Romania — 3 (2); 4. Ukraine — 3 (3); 5. Northern Ireland — 2 (3); 6. Malta — 1 (3).
Recall that directly to the final stage in the UEFA European under-2021 will the winners of the nine groups, and one pass play in the playoffs the top four teams placing in the groups second place.
Photo ffu.ua
