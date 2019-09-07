The Ukrainian national team against Lithuania in the match of UEFA Euro 2020

| September 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
The national team of Ukraine on football defeated the team of Lithuania in the match of the qualifying tournament of the European championship 2020 with the score 3:0.

It is reported Football.ua.

Victory to the Ukrainians on Saturday in Vilnius brought exact blows of Alexander Zinchenko on the 7th minute, Marlos 27 minutes and Ruslan Malinovsky – in the 62nd minute.

So, in five qualifiers Ukraine scored 13 points and confidently is in the lead in its qualifying group B.

Goals: Zinchenko, 7, Marlos, 28, Malinowski, 62

Lithuania Subas – Mikoliūnas, Girdvainis, Palines, Sparrows – The Fox – God Tulpa, Matulevicius (Kuklis, 64), Golubitsky (Golubitsky, 52) – Black (Laukzemes, 67).

Ukraine: Pyatov – Bolbat, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Mikolenko – Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Malinowski (Bezus, 79) – Yarmolenko (Tsygankov, 59), Yaremchuk (Moraes, 66), Marlos.

