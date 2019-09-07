The Ukrainian national team against Lithuania in the match of UEFA Euro 2020
The national team of Ukraine on football defeated the team of Lithuania in the match of the qualifying tournament of the European championship 2020 with the score 3:0.
It is reported Football.ua.
Victory to the Ukrainians on Saturday in Vilnius brought exact blows of Alexander Zinchenko on the 7th minute, Marlos 27 minutes and Ruslan Malinovsky – in the 62nd minute.
So, in five qualifiers Ukraine scored 13 points and confidently is in the lead in its qualifying group B.
Goals: Zinchenko, 7, Marlos, 28, Malinowski, 62
Lithuania Subas – Mikoliūnas, Girdvainis, Palines, Sparrows – The Fox – God Tulpa, Matulevicius (Kuklis, 64), Golubitsky (Golubitsky, 52) – Black (Laukzemes, 67).
Ukraine: Pyatov – Bolbat, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Mikolenko – Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Malinowski (Bezus, 79) – Yarmolenko (Tsygankov, 59), Yaremchuk (Moraes, 66), Marlos.