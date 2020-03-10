The Ukrainian national team match against two-time world Champions under the threat of holding in an empty stadium
“Stade de France”
Soon the national team of Ukraine on football will begin training to participate in Euro 2020.
On 27 March in the French capital scheduled match against two-time world Champions – Frenchmen.
However, due to the spread of coronavirus, the match can be held without spectators, reports isport.ua referring to Deutsche Welle.
After the outbreak of the coronavirus in France decided to ban all public events attended by over 1,000 people.
Exceptions are only for activities that carry benefits for “national interests”. Football friendlies don’t fit into that category.
Thus, if will be observed every precaution, the match will be held behind closed doors.