The Ukrainian national team on volleyball left in the play-offs of Euro-2019
Ukrainian men’s team volleyball went to the playoffs of the European championship in 2019.
On 18 September the Ukrainian national team defeated the national team of Estonia in three sets: 25:17, 25:15, 25:14.
It is reported by the national Olympic Committee of Ukraine.
“Ukrainian men’s team in volleyball wins a convincing victory over Estonia 3:0 (25:17, 25:15, 25:14) early exits in the playoffs of the European championship”, – stated in the message.
Earlier, the Ukrainian volleyball players beat the Czechs and Montenegrins (both matches – 3:1) and lost to the team of Netherlands (0:3).
The victory in the opening round of Euro-2019 over the Czechs became the first Ukrainian team in the final stages of tournaments for 22 years – from 1997.
In the last round in group D will play the Ukrainians with the Polish volleyball players. Even in case of defeat, our team will not fall below 4th place which gives the right to play in the playoffs.
In its history, Ukraine has twice reached the play-offs of Euro in 1993 and 1997, but with a third place and played the 5-8 positions, without claiming a victory.