The Ukrainian national team started preparations for the matches against Lithuania and Cristiano Ronaldo (photo, video)
Monday, October 7, the national team of Ukraine on football of the beginning of training camp before the matches of UEFA Euro 2020 against Lithuania (11 October in Kharkiv) and Portugal (14 October). In the first half of the day to coaching and administrative staff “yellow-blue” led by Andriy Shevchenko, who arrived in Kharkov on the eve of the hotel Superior Golf & Spa Resort joined the first group of players. Most players arrived early morning flight from Kiev, including a Duo of players — Andriy Yarmolenko and Andrey Lunin.
The other players acting in foreign clubs, came to the camp in the evening. First — Ruslan Malinovsky, Eduard Sobol, Ihor Plastun and Evgeny Shakhov, and later the rest — “the Englishman” Alexander Zinchenko and “Belgian” Roman Yaremchuk.
Ruslan Malinovskiy
On Tuesday our team’s scheduled pre-match press conference of Andriy Shevchenko (18:30) and open for supporters training session at the Metalist stadium (19:00).
Recall the position of teams in group b:
1. Ukraine — 13 points (5 matches);
2. Portugal — 8 (4);
3. Serbia — 7 (5);
4. Luxembourg — 4 (5);
5. Lithuania — 1 (5).
By the way, “FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the matches of UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine — Lithuania and Ukraine — Portugal.
.
Photos by Nikolay VASILKOV
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter