The Ukrainian Premier League will finish this season in two cities
Eugene Wild
Ukrainian Premier League refused from the idea to resume the championship at the two stadiums. This was stated by Executive Director of UPL Eugene Wild.
The functionary said that all teams will play home games at their stadiums with strict medical Protocol.
“All clubs will hold matches in their stadiums. “Dawn” will host matches in Kiev. The club ensures that all safety requirements are met matches. The same guarantee “Alexandria”.
Clubs second six will also meet all of these conditions”, – quotes the Wild sportarena.com.
We will remind, against the script to finish the championship on a neutral field by a number of clubs, in particular, the “dawn” and “Alexandria” that fight with Dynamo for the 2nd place in the standings and, consequently, to qualify for the Champions League.
In turn, the team’s bottom six was considered with the completion of the season in Lviv and Dnipro.
No objections from the option to resume the championship in two cities “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar”. Thus Kiev and Donetsk clubs considered one of the core cities of the capital.
Before the decision was made on the resumption of the season in the Favbet League may 30.
Against this decision was made by the head coach “Alexandria” Volodymyr Sharan, who believes that over a period of time after the quarantine, it is impossible to prepare players.
“I think it is unrealistic to prepare players for such period. But the task of the coaching staff – to improve their physical condition. Theoretically, the time enough, but I think that a little is not enough, to better prepare. Will be able to prepare, but will be known later”, – quotes the 48-year-old Ukrainian specialist Footballua.tv.