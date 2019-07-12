The Ukrainian reached the final of the Junior Wimbledon

| July 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Украинка пробилась в финал юниорского Уимблдона

Daria Snigur
Ukrainian tennis player Daria Snigur reached the final of Junior Wimbledon.

In the semifinals of the herbal major’s 17-year-old Ukrainian in 46 minutes underclass American Emma Navarro 6:3, 6:0.

In the final, Daria will play against the winner of the match Alex Noel (USA) – Dian parry (France).

Note that the previous 4 Ukrainka played in the final of the Junior Wimbledon: Tatiana Perebiynis (2000), Kateryna Bondarenko (2004), Elina Svitolina (2012) and Diane Yastremsky (2016).

Thus were won by Bondarenko.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.