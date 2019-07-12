The Ukrainian reached the final of the Junior Wimbledon
July 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Daria Snigur
Ukrainian tennis player Daria Snigur reached the final of Junior Wimbledon.
In the semifinals of the herbal major’s 17-year-old Ukrainian in 46 minutes underclass American Emma Navarro 6:3, 6:0.
In the final, Daria will play against the winner of the match Alex Noel (USA) – Dian parry (France).
Note that the previous 4 Ukrainka played in the final of the Junior Wimbledon: Tatiana Perebiynis (2000), Kateryna Bondarenko (2004), Elina Svitolina (2012) and Diane Yastremsky (2016).
Thus were won by Bondarenko.
READ Without children and mobile phones: the famous captain of real Madrid walks a luxurious wedding on the farm (photos...