The Ukrainian set a world record for deep-sea dive

| August 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Украинка установила мировой рекорд по глубоководному погружению

Natalia Zharkova
Ukrainian athlete Natalia Zharkova Championships for freediving called the Caribbean Cup that took place in Honduras, has set a world record for deep-sea dive biletami, diving to 91 meters, it is reported on Facebook athletes.

In addition, Kharkov joined the elite club “to whom for 100”, diving to 100 meters with manalastas, thereby setting a national record, as well as men.

Natalia became the seventh woman in the world to have dived to these depths.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.