The Ukrainian set a world record for deep-sea dive
August 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Natalia Zharkova
Ukrainian athlete Natalia Zharkova Championships for freediving called the Caribbean Cup that took place in Honduras, has set a world record for deep-sea dive biletami, diving to 91 meters, it is reported on Facebook athletes.
In addition, Kharkov joined the elite club “to whom for 100”, diving to 100 meters with manalastas, thereby setting a national record, as well as men.
Natalia became the seventh woman in the world to have dived to these depths.
