The Ukrainian star was supported by a flash mob #BottleCapChallenge
New flashmob #BottleCapChallenge everyone can taste and not worry about the result, funny videos gain even more likes
The Internet was flooded with new spectacular challenge, which like all the previous not pursue any sense, but is intended simply to entertain the audience.
Supposedly, it all started with Instagram-page of American actor Jason Statema (Jason Statham), who showed his fans a one trick opening leg of bottles of water, however, there is the claim that the first was a MMA fighter from Kazakhstan Karen Pashikyan. Users however did not find out these details, but just joined #BottleCapChallenge, posting a video with more or less successful attempts.
Did not keep up with the games and representatives of domestic show business and sports. Funny video already shared comedian and TV presenter Alexandr Pedan, TV presenter Andrey Poor people, athletic Zhan Beleniuk and even fragile singer Natalia Mogilev, accompanied by footage of a funny signature.
Video: Natalia Mogilevskaya also took part in the game (instagram.com/nataliya_mogilevskaya)
“SHOCK! SCANDAL! Mogilev beat their employees. Watch until the end! Do you think I could? To try again? Bet”,- Natalia wrote on his page in Instagram.
Alexander Pedan, who is not afraid to seem ridiculous, escorted the trick elements of kung fu, capoeira, and even ballet moves of Swan lake.