The Ukrainian team broke into the Top 20 of the medal standings of the Universiade

| July 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Сборная Украины ворвалась в Топ-20 медального зачета Универсиады

Held in Naples summer Universiade Ukrainian student-athletes on July 9 won three medals of different denominations.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won gold in the long jump, Sergey Regeda got silver in the hammer throw, and Taekwondo player Denis Voronov won bronze.

Shock day our students has allowed the Ukrainian team to climb to 17th place in the medal standings – the assets of Ukrainian national team 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

