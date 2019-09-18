The Ukrainian team qualified for the playoffs TH volleyball
Ukrainian men’s team in volleyball played their fourth match in the final tournament of the European championship, which takes place from 12 to 29 September in France, Slovenia, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Having won in the previous fights with two victories over the Czech Republic (3:1) and Montenegro (3:1), wards of state krastiņš is almost guaranteed to itself an exit in the playoffs of the European championship. And in the match with the outsider of the group, Estonia has de facto its participation in the 1/8 finals, after defeating the opponent— 3:0 (25:17, 25:15, 25:14).
Results of other meetings in the group: Montenegro — Poland — 0:3, Estonia — Netherlands — 1:3, Czech Republic — Poland — 0:3, Estonia — Poland — 1:3, the Netherlands — Montenegro with 3:0 Estonia — Montenegro — 0:3, the Netherlands — Poland — 0:3 Czech Republic — Estonia — 3:0. Also on September 18, our group will be played the match Netherlands — Czech Republic.
Standings:
1. Poland 12 points (4 matches; sets — 12:1);
2. Netherlands— 9 (4; 9:4);
3. Ukraine— 9 (4; 9:5);
4. Czech Republic— 3 (3; 4:6);
5. Montenegro— 3 (4; 4:9);
6. Estonia— 0 (5; 2:15).
Note that in the group stage CHE-2019 Ukraine’s national team remains to play with Poland (19 September at 19:00). This fight, like all the others with “yellow-blue”, live will show the channel “NTU”. Recall that in the 1/8 finals of the world championship will be the four best teams from each group.
