The Ukrainian team snatched a draw in the last match of selection for Euro 2020 (updated) (photos)
The national team of Ukraine in the final match of UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine on the road played a draw with Serbia – 2:2.
The team of Andrey Shevchenko was difficult to find the motivation in a meaningless from the tournament point of view but affect the prospects of participation in final tournament of UEFA Euro 2020, the fight.
However, our team, twice during the match, conceding in the account, nevertheless, found the strength to equalize through.
The hosts went in front after 9 minutes when Dusan Tadic converted a penalty to make it 1-0.
On 33 minutes, Roman Yaremchuk scored in response, closing head supply Victor Tsygankov – 1:1.
After the break, on 56 minutes, the Serb Aleksandar Mitrovic from close range beat goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov – 2:1. In this episode of tactical immaturity showed our right-back Oleksandr Karavayev who put themselves behind the striker Fulham.
In stoppage time, Ukraine equalized after exact blow of Artem Besedin.
Ukraine won group B with 20 points. Note that the scoring in Belgrade will allow our team when the draw for the finals of the tournament to get in the first, the strongest basket, if UEFA in manual mode will not move the second cart.
The runners-up spot, with 17 points and produced a European champion – the national team of Portugal, who beat in the final match of the national team Luxembourg 2:0 – goals in each half scored Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.
3 points from the Portuguese behind the Serbs.
Fourth place – the national team of Luxembourg, which scored 4 points.
And locked the standings Lithuanian team with 1 point.
We will add that for the first time in its history the Ukrainian team has not lost a single match in a calendar year – 7 wins and 3 draws.
Update. A review of the match Serbia – Ukraine – on the website of the official broadcaster of Euro 2020.