The Ukrainian team started with a crushing defeat for women’s volleyball
On Friday, August 23, started 31-th European championship on volleyball among women’s teams, which takes place in four countries — Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey.
Ukrainian team performs in the group in which the duels holds in Poland. The opening match of the wards of Gary Egiazarov held in Lodz against the team of Belgium, which boasts several bronze medals of the championship 2013 (recall, our girls were third in 1993, but in 2001 he lost in the consolation finals and took fourth place).
Unfortunately our girls were unable to make needs competitive rivals, who easily completed the match in three sets— 10:25, 19:25, 22:25.
Their second match in the final tournament, the team of Gary Egiazarov will hold on Sunday, August 25, when will play the world Champions twice and the best team in Europe — Italy (beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter