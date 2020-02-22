The Ukrainian team won the first medal at the world Championships
February 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the world championship on biathlon in the Italian Antholz relay race took place in women 4×6 km
The national team of Ukraine in the part of Anastasia Merkushina, Yulia Jima, Vita Semerenko and captain of the women’s team Olena Pidhrushna won the bronze medal, losing to the Champions – to Norway 18 seconds.
In the second place, Germany.
In less than 2 hours will be the men’s relay race.
Race results:
- Norway (1+9) 1:07:05,7
- Germany (0+9) +10,7
- UKRAINE (0+8) +18,4
- Czech Republic (0+10) +31,1
- Sweden (1+11) +44,9
- Switzerland (0+11) +47,1
- Poland (0+6) +50,3
- Russia (1+11) +1.02,6