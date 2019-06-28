The Ukrainian was among those killed in the plane crash in Hawaii
Nikolai Glebov, an American citizen originally from Donetsk, was one of eleven people on Board the plane that crashed on the island of Oahu, this writes the Voice of America.
Among those killed in the crash near the island of Oahu in Hawaii on 21 June, was a Ukrainian, citizen of the United States. Nikolai Glebov, a native of Donetsk, was one of eleven people on Board. That day he was going to make the jump with a parachute.
Nicholas was 28, he moved to America with her mother and sister when he was 14. He served four years in the U.S. air force, and the last half a year was engaged in the study of the ocean on a ship near Alaska.
The sister of the deceased Diana Glebova said that on Hawaii Nicholas went on vacation, and the parachute jump he had to make the last day before returning home.
“Hawaii was the place he always wanted to go. He talked about it constantly. He had a goal — to visit all the national parks in the United States. Nicholas went there for a month and traveled to different Islands. On the phone he told me how he had gone into the jungle, swam in the ocean — all that you can imagine, ” said Diana.
The girl said her brother never told about his plans to jump with a parachute. Although mentioned in conversations about what ever I would like to do it.
“Mom had no idea what happened to him. He did not answer phone calls. But she checked the news and saw that the plane crashed, and all 11 people on Board were killed. She guessed. But of course, I hoped that Nicholas was not on Board, ” said the sister of Nicholas.
Diana also added that the crash investigation will take 1 to 2 years, so the cause of the accident is difficult to say. It is only known that the plane was in the air for only 20 seconds, during which time he managed to roll over twice in the air, and then crashed.
The girl claims that this aircraft has been in an accident before. And according to her, after repair returned to operation.
“Three years ago, the plane has already been in an accident in California. But all the people aboard survived, because the plane climbed high enough that they were able to jump with a parachute. So the question is — was this a plane OK?”, says Diana Glebova.
Regarding the funeral of Nicholas family members not sure yet exactly where it will be buried. “Given how Nikolai was a man — I think he would stay in Hawaii — in the place where he was most happy,” said Diana.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- A small twin-engine aircraft used to transport paratroopers, crashed on June 21, near the airfield Dillingham in Maculae on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. All the people who were on Board were killed.