The Ukrainian was one step away from receiving Oscar in 2020: for which he was nominated
Even just to get to the most popular film award “Oscar” — the dream of many. To be the team, whose work was nominated for a gold statuette, is already a victory. So says former Kiev Maxim kapitanchuk. His story was told to the edition “Voice of America”.
He became one of the heroes of the documentary “walk, run, chacha” (Walk, Run, Cha Cha), which this year claimed the “Oscar”.
Maxim has 8 years of teaching in the Studio of ballroom dancing “Lala” in Los Angeles.
“Came to the US when I was 19 years old. We had a performance with the ballet group from Ukraine. In Los Angeles I found out because my current wife and partner Elena lived here, and she invited me to come and try to dance with her, helped me with work, so I stayed here,” — says Maxim.
In 2012, the dance lessons to Maxim and Elena received a couple of Vietnamese immigrants Paul and Miles Chow.
“After the first lesson, I realized that this teacher, which I want to learn. They have great technique learning process,” says Paul.
Dancing quickly turned into a real passion for Vietnamese spouses with a difficult fate.
The man moved to the USA, fleeing from the Communist regime, the couple was reunited only after 6 years and got married in the United States.
“During the 6 years we kept in touch by correspondence, but the letters were long, I got them 4 months after sending. At that time it was difficult to maintain a sense of proximity to each other,” admits Miles.
“After 6 years of effort, because I could not bring her as a bride, as it was not a US citizen, I finally managed to help her move to this country,” says Paul.
The dance team had a lot of immigrant stories. The dance lessons came and filmmaker Laura nix. Together with Maxim and Elena video 7 years ago decided to make a movie about dancing and different cultures.
For several years the woman was removed and stored video. One day, she called from New York Times.
“When New York Times asked the Director if she could do a short film on the topic of immigration, she was very happy, because this is something we’ve worked for the last 7 years — the story of Maxim. — She wanted to be in the center of the plot was the story of Paul and Miles.”
For the film, Paul and Miles revealed a lot of personal on camera. Maxim and Elena staged the dances that symbolize the story of their life.
“The idea of the film is very emotional, because we’re all immigrants, one way or another. Also we are all striving for something and looking for love. That is why, I think everyone can try this story on himself,” says Elena.
“Only now, thanks to dancing again we’ve really bonded. Only now are we beginning our journey,” says Miles.
The film “walk, run, chacha” is a romantic story against the backdrop of war in Vietnam, a drama about immigrants who have learned to enjoy life through dancing. The film received positive reviews by both audience and critics. Therefore, in the New York Times decided to submit the film for the award “Oscar” in the category short documentary.
It sounded too unrealistic, so the authors and the characters in the film were very surprised when the tape was in the top ten best. And when I got to the final five nominees, with the announcement which he had been observing all along, emotions are not restrained.
Next was an unforgettable awards ceremony in Hollywood. The statuette was won by another documentary, but for team “walk, run, chacha” it is not important.
“This is a very big win for us, and when my wife went to the ceremony, I said to myself that no matter what, it’s already a victory”, — said Maxim.
bookmark