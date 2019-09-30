The Ukrainian world champion and Europe stole a car (photo)
Unpleasant emotions experienced world champion and double European champion in freestyle wrestling Yulia Tkach, acting in the category up to 62 kg. Arriving in the morning on Sunday, September 29, on Parking near the Church of saints Volodymyr and Olha in Lviv, she found that her car over night was stolen.
“TSE Yak dreadful dream. Nikoli could not podumat scho TSE Mauger States from me. If the ti zranku dash to the Parking lot, and there is simply no of your car. All… he’s just a prisoner. Yak we pasupati worse those scho nalezyty not so. Zasluzena, razgulina I utrachena nad, “wrote a native of Kovel in Ukraine on his page in Facebook.
Stolen Mazda 3
However, during the day Mazda 3 2018 release was found to be incredibly pleased Julia. “Machine sniches!!!‼ I I just don’t VRU help our defenders eyes! I’m so GLAD. Bezmezhny vdiachna LYUDIN, Yak was gopogle to sniti car! BIKE THANK YOU. Thank YOU for all perejivaniya, patriko the relief!!! Thank you for posyannya nformat publci rathalos!!! VI sprain druzi I Nikoli not solicite in BD“—shared his joy weaver.
Note that Yulia Tkach became the champion of the II European games, held this year in Minsk (Belarus), but at the recent world championship in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) was unable to overcome the quarter-final stage.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter