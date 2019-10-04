The Ukrainians called the desired level of wages
R&B Group conducted in September, a poll according to which 78% of workers said that they do not have enough of what they earn. 19% are satisfied with monetary compensation for their work. 3% could not answer this question.
As always, women are more dissatisfied with their financial situation. 81% of the beautiful half of our country is not enough money. These men slightly lower at 75%.
Most are not happy with the salary men aged 30 to 39 and 50 to 59 years. Among them, 82% expressed dissatisfaction. The most meek, as it turns out, are elderly people, among whom only 61% said that money is tight.
Became known as you want to make the people to have enough to live on and there was no need to emigrate from the country.
On average, amounted to UAH 275 19, almost twice the average wage, even according to statistics.
Despite the fact that the SSS is too high in relation to Pension Fund numbers by 13%. But this means that the conditions of the program of the government Alexey Goncharuk growth of 40%, subject to reduction in margins and slight inflation, so the real average wage to its purchasing power can be achieved.
Men want to earn more than women – 20 695 UAH 18 UAH 059 against the fairer sex. Most queries on the wages of those who are between 30 and 39 years old. They consider necessary to 086 22 UAH. Those who are 40 to 49, I wish to have 20 500 UAH per month.
The younger generation, between 18 and 29 years, said good wages 20 231 UAH. The old fellow would 18 313 UAH per month, and retirees want to have 15 045 UAH.
The residents of the regional centers to consider the amount of UAH 22 079 acceptable payment for their work. In other cities, the requests are more modest – 19 554 UAH, and in rural areas even less – 16 405 UAH per month.
The East of our country wants to earn more – an average of 24 358 UAH per month, while residents of the South are ready to meet 17 361 UAH. In the center of the country the amount of UAH 733 18 will be sufficient to meet the needs, and the West sees this amount of money 17 443 UAH.
In the cities of our country only 17% of respondents believes that they have enough of what they earn. In regional centers such 22%, and in rural areas – 19%.
While the number of those who are satisfied with their salary in the South is only 11%, East 17%, West – 21%, and in the centre 23%.
